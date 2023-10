The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) is slashing daily ship transits as water levels continue to fall in a serious drought.

Normally, 36 vessels cross per day, but this has already been reduced to 32.

This number will fall to 25 and then 24 in November, to 22 in December, 20 in January and then to just 18 in February “until further notice”, according to a notice from the ACP.