China’s Wanhua Chemical Group has returned to domestic shipbuilder Jiangnan Shipyard to double down on very large ethane carrier newbuildings.

Shipbuilding sources said the polyurethane producer has doubled the number of VLECs that it has on order at the state-owned shipyard to six. Its earlier three 99,000-cbm ships were ordered last year.

Wanhua’s latest batch was said to have been ordered “some time ago” but the deal went unreported.