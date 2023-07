Marine power company WinGD has named its new chief executive as the existing CEO opts to move on at the end of July.

The Chinese-controlled, Swiss-headquartered engine specialist has appointed WinGD’s vice president of research and development Dominik Schneiter as acting chief executive as of 1 July 2023.

The company said current CEO Klaus Heim will step down from the role on 31 July after five years with the company.