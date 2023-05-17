More than 15,000 older ships could be scrapped over the next decade as owners get to grips with decarbonisation targets.

Niels Rasmussen, chief shipping analyst of shipowners’ organisation Bimco, has been crunching the numbers on the fate of an increasingly elderly merchant fleet.

He believes the likely level of recycling will be more than double the figure for the past 10 years.

“Over the next 10 years, from 2023 to 2032, more than 15,000 ships with deadweight capacity of more than 600m tonnes are expected to be recycled,” Rasmussen said.