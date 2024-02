Japan continues to control the world’s most valuable fleet, according to analysis by VesselsValue.

Its annual World Fleet Values list of the top ten highest value fleets shows Japan at number one controlling assets valued at $206bn, up 5% on last year, keeping ahead of second place China on $204bn.

The analysis, carried out by Rebecca Galanopoulos-Jones, senior content analyst at Veson Nautical, attributed Japan’s growth partly to the addition of 100 tankers to its fleet.