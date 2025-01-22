AP Moller-Maersk’s chief executive played down the potential impact of a proposed US duty on Chinese-built ships as US President Donald Trump mulls a laundry list of tariffs.

Vincent Clerc’s comment came after the new president issued a sweeping order to consider tariffs across US trade relationships.

And it followed a report by the administration of outgoing President Joe Biden accusing Beijing of “unreasonable” support for its shipyards and maritime sector, as part of a probe in which a port fee on Chinese-built tonnage has been proposed.