Marine insurance broker Aon is calling for the passenger ship sector’s clean claims record to be recognised by protection and indemnity clubs’ reinsurers.

In its latest report, Aon points out that passenger ships have not had to call on its reinsurance cover under the International Group of P&I Clubs claims pool in more than a decade.

The International Group pools the claims of its members in excess of $10m, with claims exceeding $100m covered by a collective commercial reinsurance scheme.