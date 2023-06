London-based Britannia is the latest P&I mutual to see investment losses make a significant dent in its financial reserves.

The insurer’s free reserves fell to $510m in the policy year to 20 February 2023, compared to $587.8m at the end of the previous year.

The main reason was a $63.7m investment loss over the period.

In common with most P&I clubs Britannia’s investment return was affected by an upturn in interest rates and fall in the global equity markets.