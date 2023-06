Insurance broker Marsh has taken a close look at freight defence and demurrage (FD&D) cover in an attempt to make sense of the complicated array of services available to shipowners.

FD&D is offered by all the members of the International Group of P&I Clubs. Generally, for a few thousand US dollars premium, it covers the cost of legal support and advice for matters that are not included in the core P&I policy.

The service is becoming increasingly popular.