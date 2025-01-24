The impact of Donald Trump’s sanctions policy on global shipping will be one of the key debates at an annual protection and indemnity conference in Greece on Thursday.

Trump’s stance on Russia and Iran is being keenly watched by P&I clubs that have boosted their compliance teams to ensure fleets remain on the right side of US regulators.

Senior figures from the P&I industry will debate where the new administration’s priorities will lie and how that will affect the patchwork of Western sanctions regimes that play an increasingly important role in shipping.