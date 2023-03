Marine insurer Gard has reported its best underwriting performance in 15 years after a fall in major claims.

Gard said its combined ratio, which reflects pure underwriting performance, was 81% in 2022 resulting in a $149.8m technical profit, representing a 15-year high.

Its bottom-line post-tax profit was $1.7m.

Gard said it has been hit by losses on its investment activities.

Its non-technical result was a $149.3m