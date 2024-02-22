Pulling cover from ships that perform poorly under the Carbon Intensity Indicator rating could be one way the insurance industry adopts to encourage decarbonisation, according to Lloyd’s of London’s Atrium Underwriters.

A study by Atrium’s marine claims adjuster Andrew Mackenzie together withBayes Business School explores the way underwriters could help the shipping industry to decarbonise.

The report points out that decarbonisation is now a key environmental, social and governance issue for marine underwriters.