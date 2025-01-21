Hopes are rising for the release of the 25-member crew of a car carrier from Houthi detention following the ceasefire deal over Gaza.

A Houthi official told the Japan’s All-Nippon News Network that the 5,100-ceu Galaxy Leader (built 2002) and its crew would be freed “in the coming days” in a deal struck with Palestinian negotiators.

But the owner of the ship, the Israeli-controlled Ray Car Carriers, is unaware of any deal and the Houthi information centre responded to questions about the ship with a reiteration of its ceasefire announcement on Sunday.