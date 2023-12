Shipowners’ association Bimco has called for military action to protect shipping in the southern Red Sea, Bab El-Mandeb Strait, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea.

In a statement marking one month after the first attacks on shipping led to the capture of the 5,100-ceu car carrier Galaxy Leader (built 2002), Bimco said it wanted to see coordinated international action to end the attacks and “if necessary, neutralise the threat by military means within the boundaries of international law”.