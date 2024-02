A general cargo vessel abandoned by its crew after a Houthi missile strike earlier on Monday has sunk in the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, the Yemeni rebel group claimed.

“The operation resulted in its [the ship's] complete sinking,” the Houthis’ military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.

Spokespersons with Lebanon-based GMZ Ship Management, the managers of the 32,200-dwt Rubymar (built 1997), did not immediately respond to a request for comment.