Bermuda-based insurer Shoreline has launched a new policy to provide legal protection and support for crew that are detained in the US for pollution violations.

The policy is specifically aimed at the detention of ships and crew under suspicion of breaching the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships, better known as the Marpol Convention.

Detention in the US for such violations, which include the illegal discharge of oily water waste, can often result in lengthy detentions for crew while the case is investigated.