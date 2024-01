Red Sea war risk rates could soon exceed 1% of hull value after the latest missile attacks by Yemen-based Houthi rebels on shipping signal that no vessel is safe in the region, according to brokers.

Rates had been hovering at about 0.5% before the attack on Eagle Bulk Shipping’s 63,300-dwt Gibraltar Eagle (built 2015) and the hit on Vulcanus Technical Maritime Enterprises’ 56,900-dwt bulker Zografia (built 2010).