Ratings agency S&P has upgraded its outlook for the London P&I Club after an improved performance following several years of poor results.

S&P said more disciplined underwriting practices and premium rises would support the club’s earnings in 2025/2026 and revised its outlook from negative to stable. Its long-term financial strength rating remained at BBB.

“The club has shown a strong commitment to improving its underwriting performance through rate increases and underwriting actions,” it said.