Marine cyber insurance specialist Astaara has increased its insurance capacity and doubled the limits on cover from $12.5m to $25m.

The move is backed by A-rated insurer Axis Speciality Europe and the West of England P&I Club which is a major investor in the company.

Astaara’s cover includes ports and terminals, ships, shipowners and managers.

The Guernsey-based insurer said there is a growing threat to shipping of a cyber attack.