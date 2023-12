A Bulgarian handysize bulker was likely boarded by unknown assailants in the open Arabian Sea.

The 41,600-dwt Ruen (built 2016) was previously reported to have been moving erratically at increasing and decreasing speeds, likely in evasive manoeuvres, as TradeWinds reported earlier on Thursday.

The Malta-flagged vessel was transiting at 12kt, but then appeared to be adrift about 380 miles (610 km) east of Yemen’s Socotra Island according to Ambrey Analytics.