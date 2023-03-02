A smart-port technology company has teamed up with a specialist insurer to provide risk mitigation and cyber insurance services for ports.

The partnership involves Saiber Innovation Technologies and ports and terminals insurance specialist CYMAR.

The aim is to provide cyber security measures and insurance cover that can address the growing threat of cyber-attack to the latest generation of smart ports.

The project is initially focused on the United Arab Emirates because of the importance of Dubai in global maritime logistics and as an insurance innovation hub.