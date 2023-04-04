Pen Underwriting, one of the UK’s largest managing general agents (MGA), has expanded into marine insurance through the acquisition of specialist firm Tay River Holdings.

The deal includes Tay’s specialist wholly-owned subsidiaries Vessel Protect, Trafalgar Marine Trades and BMM Ports and Terminals.

The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

Tay was formed in 2020 by marine underwriters Paul Hartley, James King and Chris Goddard as a managing general agent backed by A-rated Lloyd’s of London syndicates.