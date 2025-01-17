Turkey, the first country to impose extra insurance demands on vessels crossing its waters after the Ukraine war, is adding another layer of protection.

Authorities have issued new rules to better control the situation after a rise in maritime incidents that were insufficiently covered, the GAC agency reported on Thursday.

According to the agency’s daily bulletin, Turkey’s Directorate General for Maritime Affairs announced new protection and indemnity requirements for vessels in the Turkish Straits and ports.