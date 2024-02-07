Commercial underwriters will continue to support shipping in the war zones of the Black and Red Sea despite repeated missile attacks, according to the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI).

IUMI president Frederic Denefle said that underwriters have rallied to back a revival of Ukraine exports since September last year when Ukraine reopened its deep-sea ports to grain exports.

Speaking in London he quoted figures suggesting around 10m tonnes of agricultural products have now been shipped out of the country through the Danube and Black Sea ports since the resumption of trade.