Melissa Williams’ job as president of Shell Marine has changed.

“It’s very dynamic,” Williams said. “If I think back to 2020, the conversation was should we decarbonise? Today, we agree we should decarbonise and we are moving towards that.

“Now we see that you can decarbonise based on the assets and the types of fuels that exist today — fuel oil, dual-fuel LNG and dual-fuel methanol.