Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso stands alone, with no congress to check his power after he invoked the muerte cruzada — “mutual death” — clause of the country’s constitution to end a political game of chicken with opposition lawmakers.

At the centre of the fight that led him to dissolve the National Assembly and cut his own presidency short was a tanker deal that government-controlled shipping company Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana (Flopec) continues to grapple with in the wake of the political crisis.