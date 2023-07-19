American Seafoods’ shipping and logistics affiliates and the US government have settled litigation over what could have been hundreds of millions of dollars in fines over a controversial route for transporting Alaska fish to the US East Coast.
American Seafoods strikes deal with US to slash fine in Jones Act fight
Shipping and logistics affiliates companies agreed to pay $9.5m to settle more than $400m over the alleged use of rail line to get around domestic shipping law
19 July 2023 21:26 GMT Updated 19 July 2023 21:26 GMT
