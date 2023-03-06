American Shipping Co and Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) are in talks to settle their dispute over the redelivery of one of the Norwegian company's product tankers.

US district judge Katherine Polk Failla granted a request from both sides to delay the initial pretrial conference until 26 April so the two sides can continue negotiations to settle the $4m lawsuit.

Oslo-listed American Shipping sued Florida-headquartered OSG in the US federal court for the Southern District of New York in January, accusing OSG of inventing a scheme to disrupt the redelivery of the 46,810-dwt Seakay Star (ex-Overseas Los Angeles, built 2017) by claiming its quiet enjoyment of the vessel was disrupted during inspections.