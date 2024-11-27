The unjust detention of seafarers is a growing crisis that places an immense psychological burden on those unfairly detained, according to the Asian Shipowners’ Association.

The group highlighted the case of a Chinese master who spent two years in a Honduras jail without being put on trial.

Captain Yu Yihai, the former master of the 31,600-dwt bulker Mount Hikurangi (built 2013), was held for two years after authorities in Puerto Cortes discovered hidden bags of cocaine while the cargo was being discharged from the bulk carrier

He was finally released after two years in August 2023 after intervention from shipping and labour bodies.

