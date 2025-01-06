The US has eased sanctions on Syria in a bid to meet needs of the country’s people after the December ouster of Bashar al-Assad.

But the Janet Yellen-led Treasury Department kept many restrictions still in place, including the designation of the Hay’at Tahrir al Sham group that led efforts to topple the former dictator.

A general license issued by the department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) allows transactions to support the sale, supply, storage and donation of energy to Syria, or within the country.