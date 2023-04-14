Shanghai-based China United Lines has arrested a container ship it chartered from compatriot Xiamen Shengyunxin Shipping, seeking reimbursement for numerous periods the ship has been off-hire due to its allegedly poor mechanical condition.

The Asian regional liner player had the 2,135-teu containership Hong Chang Sheng (built 1999) seized in Singapore after it was detained for deficiencies following a port state control inspection conducted upon its arrival in the city state in March.

This detention, China United said in an affidavit filed in the High Court of Singapore, was just the latest in a string of engine breakdowns and detentions that the Hong Chang Sheng has suffered since it was taken on charter in March 2022.