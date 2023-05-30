UK shipping law firm Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) has revealed a new tier of senior lawyers to take growth forward.

The London company said it has created 10 managing associates, including rehiring Richard Murray from Stephenson Harwood.

The dispute, marine insurance and admiralty proceedings expert spent eight years at CJC until April 2021. He then joined the company's rival in May 2022.

Murray is a seasoned litigator in London’s High Court and the arbitration circuit, and has been directly involved in several landmark decisions, CJC said.