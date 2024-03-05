Belgian shipowner CMB’s US lawyer is alleging abuse of the court system by New York investment fund FourWorld Capital Management as it seeks to halt the Saverys family company’s takeover of tanker owner Euronav.

The fund started proceedings in the US last week, but a parallel suit was revealed by Euronav on Monday in Belgium.

In a letter to Judge Jessica Clarke at the District Court of the Southern District of New York, CMB’s lawyer Michael Keats of Fried Frank said CMB only learned of this legal action over the weekend.