A Cosco Shipping Lines (India) employee was denied anticipatory bail by an Indian court over allegations of bribing a government official to obtain double income tax (DIT) relief certificates.

Shuaib Qumar Khan was accused of booking a hotel in May 2024 in Matheran, Mumbai, for Subodh Roy, an inspector in India’s Income Tax Department, which cost INR 25,000 ($289).

In return, Roy had allegedly processed documents for the issuance of a 100% DIT relief certificate in favour of New Golden Sea Shipping, a Singapore-based holding company of Cosco Shipping Lines (India).