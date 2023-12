A legal dispute that saw crisscrossing claims over an incident that damaged a chemical tanker at a Vopak terminal has come to an end after the sides agreed to settle the dispute.

US magistrate judge Dena Palermo has signed an order dismissing the case, which started when the owner and manager of the 20,800-dwt Fairchem Filly (built 2007) sued a unit of terminal operator Vopak over damage to the ship.