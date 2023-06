An Interunity Management chief engineer has been found guilty in a US pollution case that could see him go to jail.

Denys Korotkiy was convicted of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and failure to maintain an accurate oil record book, following a five-day federal trial in San Diego, California.

The case arose from a May 2022 inspection of the 12,800-dwt multipurpose heavylifter Donald (built 2006).