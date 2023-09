UK law firm Birketts has taken on seven former Ince Group marine and insurance specialists to boost its shipping practice.

They are Alex Penberthy, Daniel Crockford, Clarissa Dumolo, Joanna Mansel, Markella Papadopoulou, Gabbie Hazzell and Kate Jenkins.

Birketts said the hires will expand its capability with their experience in marine insurance claims and casualty work as well as yacht and superyacht cases.