MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and Costamare have signed a settlement agreement with the subrogated insurers of Amplify Energy Corp, bringing to a close a dispute over a damaged pipe that led to an oil spill off the coast of California.

Both companies have agreed to pay a combined $45m in damages for the 558 barrel oil spill, but continue to deny any culpability for the spill.

“The settlement amount will be jointly funded by MSC and Costamare without admission of responsibility or liability for the environmental damage that took place due to Amplify’s negligent management of their underwater pipeline,” MSC said in a statement released on Wednesday.