MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has failed in its legal bid in the UK to limit its $200m liability to a shipowner following an explosion on the 6,732-teu container ship MSC Flaminia (built 2001) that left three people dead in 2012.
English appeal court judges say the Geneva-based liner operator cannot limit its $200m liability for 2012 chemical blast
5 September 2023 6:54 GMT Updated 5 September 2023 11:00 GMT
in London