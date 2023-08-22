A Canadian watchdog has reported fines to Japanese shipowners NYK and K Line for price fixing in car carrier trades.
Competition Bureau Canada (CBC) said both companies pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy under the Competition Act.
Japanese lines fined by competition authority for collusion in 2008
A Canadian watchdog has reported fines to Japanese shipowners NYK and K Line for price fixing in car carrier trades.
Competition Bureau Canada (CBC) said both companies pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy under the Competition Act.