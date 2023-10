Sanctioned Dubai shipping company Virgo Marine is going to court in the UK to recover more than £20m ($24.4m) from law firm Reed Smith in a dispute over a failed tanker deal.

Court documents filed at London's High Court and seen by Law.com show Virgo accuses Reed Smith of “negligently and wrongfully” breaching an agreement relating to a ship the company was trying to buy from Kibaz Shipping of the Marshall Islands.