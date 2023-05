Swire Shipping is fighting Hong Kong tycoon Charles Brown and his Lake House family office over a containership sale that went wrong.

But recent legal battles over the 1,304-teu Takutai Chief (built 2010, ex-Lihir Chief) are taking place in the shadows, while the parties fight over the confidentiality of documents related to the ship’s financing and purchase.

As TradeWinds reported last year, Swire placed the ship under New Zealand flag last September for its Pacifica Shipping operation there.