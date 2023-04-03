Three executives with US naval shipbuilder Austal USA are facing federal fraud charges for allegedly lowering cost estimates by hundreds of millions of dollars so that its Australian parent Austal could meet analyst estimates.

Former president Craig Perciavalle, financial analysis director Joseph Runkel and Littoral Combat Ships programme director William Adams artificially lowered costs for US Navy shipbuilding projects by $438m, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has alleged.

The executives are accused of carrying out the “fraudulent revenue recognition scheme” from January 2013 through July 2016 in order to falsely raise Ebitda by $79m and meet analyst consensus during this period.