Three former US executives of shipbuilder Austal have pleaded not guilty to federal fraud charges after being accused of lowering cost estimates by hundreds of millions of dollars so that theA ustralian company could meet analyst earnings estimates.

Former Austal USA president Craig Perciavalle, financial analysis director Joseph Runkel and littoral combat ships programme director William Adams entered the pleas on Wednesday in US District Court for the Southern District of Alabama.

The three have denied allegations that they artificially lowered costs for US Navy shipbuilding projects by $438m, as alleged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), during arraignment appearances before US magistrate judge Katherine Nelson.