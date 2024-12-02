The trial opens Monday of commodities giant Trafigura and a former senior executive accused over the alleged bribery of a foreign official in Angola to secure favourable ship charters.

The commodities giant and former chief operating officer Mike Wainwright are among four defendants accused over the alleged corrupt scheme that ran from 2009 to 2011.

The company and Wainwright have both denied the charges against them related to the payment of more than $5 million in alleged bribes in exchange for oil and shipping contracts.