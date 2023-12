The US Treasury Department has blacklisted the ship management affiliate of Saint Petersburg-headquartered tanker giant Sovcomflot (SCF Group) as it ratcheted up enforcement of the price cap on Russian oil.

US officials also added a raft of what they described as “under-the-radar traders” in a bid to put pressure on intermediaries helping to move Russian oil days after G7 leaders committed to tightening compliance with the price cap sanctions.