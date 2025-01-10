The Biden Administration’s package of sanctions against Russia includes sweeping restrictions on shipping giant Sovcomflot that go well beyond the swathe of newly blacklisted vessels.

On Friday, the US Treasury Department put 63 Sovcomflot vessels on its sanctions list, as well as 13 in the fleet of managers that support the company.

US officials also added new reasons for blacklisting the government-controlled shipowner — designating it under Russian energy sector sanctions after it was previously hit with sanctions for being a part of the country’s marine sector.