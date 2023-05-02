UK-headquartered Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has created five new partners from its worldwide team of shipping lawyers.

The firm promoted 11 lawyers to its partnership for 2023 overall, bringing the total number of partners to 195.

Senior partner George Paleokrassas said his colleagues’ passion and commitment greatly enhance the partnership and the firm generally, ensuring continued expansion and success.

Managing partner Lindsey Keeble added: “Our new partners span our core sectors of energy, infrastructure and transport across multiple services, as well as being based throughout our international network in Europe, Asia and the Americas, including in our newly opened Seoul and Tokyo offices.”