Seven lawyers have left defunct Axiom Ince to join Wikborg Rein in London as part of its shipping disputes team.

The new recruits are among the 16 lawyers who have left Ince to join its Norwegian rival across its shipping disputes, finance and commercial disputes and international arbitration teams.

Michael Volikas, Ian Chetwood and Charles O’Connor have joined Wikborg Rein’s shipping disputes team as consultants.