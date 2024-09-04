Spanish wind propulsion firm Bound4blue has received full type approval design certification from DNV for its eSAIL suction sails.

The certificate validates complete compliance with the classification society’s wind-assisted propulsion systems technical standard, demonstrating that Bound4blue’s eSAIL is in line with the industry’s set rules.

During the certificate presentation in Hamburg, Bound4blue co-founder and chief technical officer David Ferrer said: “This proves that our sails are safe based on their [DNV’s] pretty strict standards.